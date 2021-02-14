36K families in 258 refugee colonies get freehold title deeds in record time

Kolkata: Giving a major relief to the residents of refugee colonies in the state when the BJP-led Centre everyday speaks of implementing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Mamata Banerjee government has completed distribution of freehold title deeds—in war footing—to 36,000 families



residing in 258 refugee colonies in Bengal.

This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the people of the state while addressing a recent rally that there is no need to fear the NRC, CAA and NPR as her government has already regularised all the refugee colonies in the state and freehold title deeds are being given to its residents.

The 36,000 freehold title deeds were handed over to beneficiaries in three phases.

In the first phase, residents of 95 refugee colonies received the same.

Subsequently, survey of another 119 refugee colonies were taken up and the residents were provided with freehold title deed in a record time.

After giving out the deeds to residents of the 214 colonies, the state Land and Land Reforms, Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation department received information from districts about some more colonies those were left out.

Around 44 another refugee colonies were identified. Besides needed survey to assess the viability of giving freehold title deeds to its residents, the state cabinet had given its nod to give out deeds to residents of these colonies.

Undertaking the wok in a war footing, the state government has recently completed handing over deeds to around 2,300 families of 44 refugee colonies in districts including North 24-Parganas, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Howrah.

"With distribution of 2,300 freehold title deeds in the 44 refugee colonies, around 36,000 deeds have been given in three phases in the recent times to dwellers of total 258 refugee colonies. The report of the last month shows that

30,000 free old title deeds were distributed and in the first two weeks of this month the remaining deeds were distributed to the beneficiaries," said a state government official.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had also stated, while laying the vote on account in the state Assembly on February 5, that "more than 30,000 deeds/pattas have been distributed and the work is in progress" to give the same to more number people as the assessment is to give free holdtitle deeds to total nearly 1.5 lakh residents of refugee colonies in the state.

Survey in refugee colonies in and around Kolkata and other districts is also going on in full swing.

The Chief Minister has also proposed Rs 100 crore in the vote on account for improvement of basic infrastructure and services, internal roads, parks, sewerage and lights in refugee colonies.