3,648 new Covid cases in state, total tally touches 6,06,455

Kolkata: The number of fresh Covid infected cases has risen to 3,648 on Friday. The state had registered 2,783 new Covid cases on Thursday. The total tally of infected patients in the state has therefore, reached 6,06,455.



Out of this, as many as 5,77,474 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 1,146 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Friday dropped at 95.22. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stands at 6.43. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state reached 30 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) that regulates the private hospitals on Friday said it would take up the issue if any private hospital refuses admission to any patient citing non-availability of beds. The Commission had earlier said in case of unavailability of beds, a private hospital has to provide information as to where a bed is available. The state has so far carried out 94,32,811 Covid sample tests out of which 36,117 were performed in the past 24 hours. Eight people died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,378. Kolkata has registered six deaths in the past 24 hours while Howrah and Murshidabad have seen one death each. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,146. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,543 people so far. Around 987 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 884 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,39,250 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,30,555. South 24-Parganas has registered 214 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 39,066. Hooghly witnessed 212 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 31,111. Howrah has so far registered a total 38,412 Covid cases so far out of which 223 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

The state Health department on Friday conducted 3,058 sessions and a total of 3,47,383 people were vaccinated across Bengal. Around 2,97,450 elderly citizens took the first dose so far. Cumulatively 76.82 lakh people got the shots till Friday. On Thursday, 2,44,157 people were vaccinated.