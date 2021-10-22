35K high net worth Indian entrepreneurs left India under Modi govt: Amit Mitra

Kolkata: Citing three different studies, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed that 35,000 Indian entrepreneurs of high net worth left India between 2014 and 2020 and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must place a white paper in the Parliament "on massive flight of Indian entrepreneurs during his Regime".



Mitra wondered whether the flight was out of "fear psychosis".

"Under Modi Govt 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of High Net Worth LEFT India between 2014-2020, as NRI/Immigrants. India RANKED No 1 IN EXODUS IN THE WORLD. WHY? 'Fear psychosis'??" Mitra tweeted.

He further stated that "PM must place WHITE PAPER in the Parliament on the massive flight of Indian entrepreneurs during his Regime".

Mitra stated that "flight of 23,000" high net worthy entrepreneurs from India is the worst across the globe and put forward the finding of different studies showing the same. He further tweeted: "Sources of above Data : 1) In 2014-2018, 23,000 High Net worth entrepreneurs left India ( Morgan Stanley study) Worst in the World. 2) 7,000 left India in 2019 (AfrAsia Bank). 3) 5,000 left India in 2020.(GWM Review)".

Highlighting the figures related to the country's economy, Mitra also stated in his post in the micro-blogging site that "Recall 19 minutes of tirade against Indian business by Piyush Goel (Goyal), reportedly saying business practices of Indian Industry went against national interest — short of calling them "anti national'. Breeds 'fear psychosis', motivating exodus? But the PM did

not rebuke Goel (Goyal). Why?".

It needs mention that Mitra had often criticized the Centre claiming that its policies had adversely affected the country's economy. He had earlier taken a dig at the Modi government stating that 3.6 crore people were jobless in August 2021. This comes when the state Finance minister had earlier claimed that "Bengal ranked No 1 State by RBI on Net PerCapita Income Growth in 2020-21. Bravo! WB's growth +7.16% while India average -3.99…"