354 persons arrested in state over violence during protests

Kolkata: State police have arrested 354 persons in the past few days, in connection with the ongoing violence while protesting against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A total of 54 cases has been lodged against the offenders.



According to sources, all the Superintendents of Police (SP) across the state have been instructed to take stringent action against those who are obstructing normal traffic movement and damaging public properties. In the past two days, several areas in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Howrah, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas became tense as unruly mobs started damaging public properties during alleged protests against NRC and CAA. It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly urged people not to spread any rumors and maintain peace. Police later conducted raids in the areas where trouble cropped up and arrested 354 persons. On Sunday, Banerjee held an urgent meeting with

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra, as violence continued despite her requests.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed police to take stringent action against the offenders who are deliberately trying to create unrest across the state.

The state government later issued an order to suspend internet connection in some districts, in a bid to stop people from spreading rumors.

Apart from this, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Anuj Sharma on Sunday passed an order instructing police officers of all ranks not to take leave until further order.

In the message, the police officers who have been granted leaves but are yet to avail the same, have also been directed not to go on leave. The step has been taken in view of the heavy law and order commitments. Leaves will only be granted to the police personnel in case of extreme urgency.