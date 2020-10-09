3,526 new Covid cases in state

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out 35,65,602 Covid tests so far out of which 42,441 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 7.97 per cent.



The rising number of cases particularly in two districts — Kolkata and North 24-Parganas has become a concern for the health officials. The two districts account for nearly 45 per cent of the total cases in the state.

As many as 2,49,737 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,84,030 on Thursday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.93 per cent.

Around 3,526 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,970 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after recovery. Bengal has witnessed 63 Covid deaths in the past one day. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,439. Kolkata has witnessed 765 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in a single day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 62,131.

North 24-Parganas saw 717 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases so far reached 57,081. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 19,881 Covid cases so far out of which 225 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 224 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 19,083 till Thursday.

Hooghly has witnessed 185 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 14,110. Nadia has witnessed 132 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,336.

Darjeeling registered 95 new Covid cases on Wednesday and the total number of infected patients reached 8,634. Alipurduar has registered 66 new cases while Cooch Behar saw 92, Malda 82, Murshidabad 99 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.