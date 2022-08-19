'352 dengue cases reported in city since Jan, 2022; KMC takes steps to curb spread'

kolkata: Three hundred and fifty two people have been afflicted with dengue in Kolkata between January 2, 2022 till August 14, Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor and Member Mayor-in-Council (Health) said on Thursday.



He said the dengue cases have been reported from borough 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The wards from where dengue cases have been reported are 6, 69, 82, 83 and 112.

Ghosh said dengue occurs in most of the tropical countries. Because of climate change, it is happening throughout the year, he added.

He said the KMC has taken all the possible steps to ensure that the disease does not spread. "I will visit Borough 8 on August 22 and Borough 9 in August 25. We keep in touch with all the workers and whenever we spot any Dengue case, special drives are conducted in the ward."

Ghosh said in Chelta Lokgate area which falls under mayor Firhad Hakim's ward dengue cases have been reported.

The KMC has unearthed the source and accordingly steps have been taken. "We have three-tier surveillance, in the ward level followed by the borough and central level. We are hopeful that the situation will not go out of control." He urged people to follow the do's and don'ts.