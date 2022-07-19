34-bed hybrid CCU to come up at N Bengal Med College & Hospital
Darjeeling: The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is all set to get a 34-bedded Critical Care Unit (CCU) soon. Civil and engineering work is near completion.
At present the NBMCH has a 10-bedded CCU. It has been a long standing demand of the public for the increase in the number of beds in the CCU.
The 10-bedded CCU had come up in 2015 with the number of dengue, malaria and other vector borne diseases steadily on the rise. However over time patients suffering from other diseases (non-vector borne) have also been admitted.
However, patients have been constantly complaining of shortage of beds. Finally the Ragi Kalyan Samity had put forward the proposal for increase in beds of the CCU.
The Health department has already sanctioned 24 bedded hybrid CCU. Along with the 10 beds we will soon have a 34-bedded CCU. The new CCU is coming up adjacent to the medical store.
"The PWD has nearly completed the civil and electrification work. They will be handing over the building by the end of this month.
The Health Department has already floated a tender for oxygen connection in the CCU. As soon as the tender matures it will take around 15 days and the CCU will be ready for operations. We already have an oxygen PSA and liquid oxygen plant at the NBMCH," stated Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent.
