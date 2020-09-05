33-year-old doc kills self

Kolkata: A 33-year-old dentist hanged himself to death at his residence at Bansdroni in south Kolkata. The incident took place exactly 26 years after the victim's father too committed suicide in similar manner. According to the police, the victim Dr Debanjan Das was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at around 7.30 am in his house at Satindrapally in Bansdroni. His wife and mother found him hanging. Local people rushed to the spot hearing their cry for help and informed the police. Police sent the body for an autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was suffering from a psychiatric problem and he had been suffering from it from the age of 16 years.