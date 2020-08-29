3,286 patients released in a single day, recovery rate logs 80.86%

Kolkata: The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 80.86 per cent on Friday with about 3,286 patients being released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged registering 1,24,332 till Friday.



The total number of Covid cases in the state has gone up to 1,53,754 on Friday out of which around 2,982 fresh ones have been found in the past 24 hours. The Bengal government has conducted 42,121 Covid tests in the past 24 hours. Around 17,58,728 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested, however, stands at 8.74 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours with the total death toll so far reaching 3,073.

Kolkata has witnessed 427 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in a single day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 38,815. North 24-Parganas saw 554 new cases on Friday while the total number reached 32,344. The district witnessed 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total of 13,022 Covid cases out of which 92 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly saw 7,294 Covid cases till date out of which 110 new ones were detected in the past 24 hours. Two died in Hooghly in the same period. South 24-Parganas registered 191 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in the district has gone up to 10,774 till Friday.

The state government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' and 582 government quarantine centres all over so far. About 1,760 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. The total number of people in government quarantine centres stood at 2,533 on Friday.