3,206 fresh Covid cases in state, recovery rate reaches 93.42%

Kolkata: In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,215 patients were cured of Covid and discharged from various hospitals in the state. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 93.42 percent. As many as 4,63,849 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far. Till Friday, the number of total infected persons stands at 4,96,522.



Bengal has seen 3,206 fresh cases on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested remains at 8.22 per cent. The state has carried out 44,351 Covid tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 60,47,279 till Friday.

Around 52 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll in the state reached 8,628. Kolkata has witnessed 794 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past one day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 1,09,949. North 24-Parganas saw 694 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district reached 1,03,721. North 24-Parganas has seen 17 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has seen a total 31,840 Covid cases, out of which 140 have been infected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 185 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 25,688. South 24-Parganas has registered 216 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 32,723. Darjeeling registered 134 new cases on Friday and the total tally has gone up to 15,856. Nadia has witnessed 133 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 18,959.

The state government has so far set up as many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals out of which 45 are government owned hospitals while 57 are private which have been requisitioned for Covid treatment. The health department has so far earmarked 13,538 Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 25.58 per cent. Bengal has so far built 200 'Safe Homes'. There are currently 11,507 beds in 'Safe Homes'. As many as 95 testing centres have been set up in the state.