320 new cases reported, 23 fatalities in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in Covid infection on Monday as 320 new cases were found across the state. On Sunday the daily infected cases stood at 512, 672 on Saturday, 767 on Friday and 817 on Thursday.



The number of daily fatality on Monday dropped to 23 from what stood at 27 on Sunday. The figure stood at 25 on Saturday. On Friday the figure stood at 27 and 26 on Thursday.

Single day cases in Kolkata drastically dropped to 34 on Monday from what stood at 62 on Sunday. The figure stood at 89 on Saturday and 131 on Friday.

After a month, single day Covid cases in Kolkata had gone down 100 in the beginning of last week. Around 49 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Monday.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,370. Out of this, around 3,95,319 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 9 Covid deaths on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 4 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,419 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,38,960 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,619.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,11,221 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,78,555 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The Covid positivity rate on Monday dropped to 1.29 percent from what stood at 1.42 percent on Sunday. The number remained at 1.65 percent on Saturday and 1.73 percent on Friday. State registered the discharge rate at 98.38 percent on Monday. Around 24,776 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,37,88,421 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 55:45 on Monday. There are around 203 dedicated hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government run hospitals. The total number of earmarked beds in the state stands at 23,947. The occupancy of Covid beds stands at 0.94 percent. There are around 200 safe homes in the state.