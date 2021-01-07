31 IAS officers of Bengal cadre get promoted to Secy, Addl Secy posts

Kolkata: As many as 31 IAS officers of Bengal cadre have been promoted to the posts of Secretary and Additional Secretary on Wednesday.



Additional Secretary of the state IT and Electronics department Smita Pandey, Birbhum's District Magistrate Vijay Bharti, Additional Secretary of Health department Shubhanjan Das, Additional Secretary of Agriculture department Samir Kumar Bhattacharya, Project Director of Sunderban Development Board Chandan Chayan Guha, Transport department's additional secretary Rajat Bose, School Education department's Additional Secretary Kaushik Halder, Managing Director of West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Narayan Chandra Sarkar and another Additional Secretary of Health department Tapan Kanti Rudra have been promoted to the rank of Secretary.

Similarly, director of Consumer Goods V Lalithalakshmi, Joint Secretary of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture department Sourav Pahari, Howrah's District Magistrate Mukta Arya, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Devi Prasad Karanam, member secretary of the state Minority Commission Shakeel Ahmed, Commissioner of Youth Services and Sports department Uttam Patra, Commissioner of Fisheries department Santanu Saha, Commissioner of Home and Hill Affairs department Nirmalya Ghoshal, Commissioner of Anindya Narayan Biswas, and Commissioner in Science, Technology and Biotechnology Dipankar Chowdhury were promoted to the rank of Additional Secretary.