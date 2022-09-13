30K jobs soon, says CM; hands over appnt letters to over 10K

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the handing over of 30,000 appointment letters to those who received technical training under the 'Utkarsh Bangla' scheme soon and at the same time slammed the BJP for unleashing agencies upon the Opposition instead of focusing on employment generation and development.



Banerjee alleged that some political parties have only been trying to "create a negative image" of the state, ignoring the achievements made by her government, and a section of the media too, panders to these by giving out selective information.

At least 10,000 appointment letters were handed over on Monday itself and another 7,000 will be given out from a programme at Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Thursday which will be attended by Banerjee. The remaining 13,000 job letters are expected to be handed over before Durga Puja.

"The political party at the Centre doesn't want an employment generation. They are running only agency Raj and there is nothing in the name of development. In such a situation, we, in Bengal, are for traders and industrialists. Why do industrialists have to leave the country? Let them survive here," Banerjee said at a programme where she handed over offer letters to trainees under the 'Utkarsh Bangla' scheme at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Banerjee asserted that the "employment rate decreased by 45 per cent elsewhere in the country during the Covid pandemic in 2020-21, but Bengal was able to create 40 per cent more jobs at that time".

"We don't allow disruptions which hurt the common man. A party which rules Delhi only wants disruption. Some of these parties never project the achievements of Bengal. A section of the media also does the same. Such an attitude forbids dissemination of necessary information on ways we can help investors and entrepreneurs," she said.

Banerjee, without naming any party, also launched a tirade against the erstwhile Left Front regime, accusing it of ruining the industrial environment in Bengal with its "disorderly politics during 34 years of its rule".

Banerjee added that skill development has taken new dimensions at the time of the pandemic. "Online-based home delivery services are employing many youths. If a TV set is not working, those trained in its repair in our training institutes can be hired. Our 'Utkarsh Bangla' scheme is aimed at doing just that," she remarked.

She noted that rural Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have stitched five lakh school uniforms for students of state-run and state-aided schools.

Appointment letters were given to about 2,594 from North 24-Parganas, 2,477 from South 24-Parganas, 1,141 from Howrah, 1,405 from Hooghly, 1,467 from Nadia and 2,484 from Kolkata. Job offers were received from foreign countries also after receiving skill training in Bengal of which Banerjee made special mention.

She also called for measures to make Bengal the number one travel destination with a focus on creating homestays across the state.

Deliberating on the achievements of the state, the Chief Minister said that recently West Bengal bagged the International Tourism Award for 'best destination for culture'. "The award will be given on March 23 in Berlin. I am eager to attend the programme to receive the award," she added.