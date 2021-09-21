30 micro containment zones marked in Howrah

KOLKATA: As many as 30 micro containment zones have been identified in Howrah, where 46 new cases of Covid had been identified in the district. Identifying the area as micro containment zones, the district administration is taking necessary moves to check the spread of the disease.As many as 14 areas in 12 wards of the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) have been identified as micro containment zones.



The areas include Bank of India to Tarun Samity Club at Naskar Para Road, Ramakrishna Math Ashram to Maha Manab Club at Ramkrishna Mandir Path, Lakshmi Lodge near Janata school at Rose Merry Lane and Raghav Mall to Sister Nivedita School at Sailo Kumar Mukherjee Road.

The 16 remaining are in Sankrail, Domjur, Amta, Shyampur and Bagnan.

Meanwhile, around 103 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 105. Darjeeling has seen 18 new cases, South 24-Parganas 41 and Hooghly 32 and Howrah 46. Bengal has so far carried out 1,77,64,025 Covid sample tests out of which around 26,317 tests were done in the past 24 hours.