30 BJP Shramik Morcha members join TMC

Kolkata: As many as 30 BJP Shramik Morcha members joined the TMC on Friday afternoon. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee handed over the party flag to them and welcomed them to the party.



The BJP members under the leadership of Pabitra Sapui, working president of Shramik Morcha, joined TMC. Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, Chatterjee said: "Sapui and his colleagues will work for the Trinamool candidates in different areas. If they like to work in the workers' front, they will be introduced to Dola Sen, the party's Rajya Sabha MP."

Chatterjee said expressing faith in the all-round development work carried out by Mamata Banerjee-led state government, the leaders and workers of different political parties had joined Trinamool.

The TMC Chairperson had repeatedly said those who would like to serve the people, were welcome to join her party.

Upon joining, Sapui said: "Those who joined TMC today (Friday) found that there was no alternative to Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. Banerjee had worked for those belonging to all walks of life.

"She has helped the girl students to carry on with their education through the Kanyashree scheme. Swasthya Sathi, which has helped people to have treatment free of cost up to Rs 5 lakh per family, has come as a boon to the middle class."

"Many people are now getting best treatment in private nursing homes in Kolkata and in All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Christian Medical College, Vellore, because of the scheme. The card is being issued in the name of the senior-most woman member of the family and has played an important role in women empowerment. We urge people to vote for TMC candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.