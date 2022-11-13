3-yr-old's father accused of killing his child held; mother absconding

KOLKATA: Police arrested the father of the three-year-old child who was allegedly murdered by him in Anandapur.



Acting on a tip-off, cops nabbed the accused Bijoy Boral from the Tiljala area on Saturday night. Earlier police had informed that the accused person is Bijoy Mondal but on Sunday it was rectified and cops claimed that the correct name of the accused is Bijoy Boral.

During interrogation, Bijoy reportedly confessed that on November 6, he was having liquor when his three-year-old son Rohan asked to take him to the bathroom. As the child kept on asking, Bijoy got irritated and slapped his son.

Later he pushed his son and the child's head hit the wall causing an injury. As soon as the child fell unconscious, Bijoy realised his mistake and rushed him to a doctor.

Bijoy and his wife Soni told the doctor that their son had fallen inside a bucket full of water. However, it is still unclear whether the doctor had declared the child dead or he died after returning home, and why the burial ground staff did not raise a question about the death certificate of the child.

The couple buried the body on November 7 at the Gobra Hindu Burial Ground and fled.

Police had initiated a murder case based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandmother Mina Bibi on November 9 who doubted her son-in-law had killed her grandchild.

Police are searching for Bijoy's wife as well. Meanwhile, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.