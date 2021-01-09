3-yr-old suffering from heart ailments gets Swasthya Sathi card in 30 minutes

Kolkata: A three-year-old girl, suffering from heart disease, got a new lease of life after receiving Swasthya Sathi card in just 30 minutes time after applying for the same in a Duare Sarkar camp at Englishbazar in Malda.



It was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brain child to introduce the country's biggest outreach drive – Duare Sarkar – to help people get benefits of a dozen state-run schemes at their

doorsteps.

The resident of Atgama Village of Milky Gram Panchayat under Englishbazar block found herself in a helpless situation when she was told about the need for an immediate treatment of her three-year-old daughter as she was suffering from heart

disease.

The helpless parents then approached the state government for a Swasthya

Sathi card that would help their child undergo the

treatment. Without losing any moment, the district authorities took necessary move. Following necessary coordination with the state Health department, the Swasthya Sathi card was issued for the family in just 30 minutes time. The state government is providing the entire premium on behalf of beneficiaries and concerned insurance companies are bearing the cost of treatment.

It is helping the beneficiaries to undertake treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per year for a family.

The district authorities have also taken up the task of constructing 42 village roads at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore after receiving requests through Paray Samadhan initiative.

Tender has been floated and the work to construct at least four to five roads at Ratua, Bamungola and Habibpurwill start in the next 10 days. Each road is of around 500 to 7000 metres.

Already 60 to 70 km road has constructed in the past 3 moths in Malda.