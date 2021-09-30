3-yr-old girl & woman dead after portion of old building collapses

kolkata: A child and a 47- year-old-woman died after a portion of an old and dilapidated building, in which they were living, caved in on Wednesday morning.



The deceased were identified as three-year-old Srijika Ghorui and Champa Ghorui (47).

The incident took place around 6.45 am when a portion of the old structure at 9, Ahiritola Street collapsed.

Local people rushed to the spot and found the baby girl and the woman got trapped under the debris. The fire brigade and local police were informed. Personnel of the Disaster Management Group went to the spot and took out four injured persons. They were taken to Calcutta medical College and Hospital and RG Kar medical College and Hospital. Three-year-old Srijika and Champa Gharai were declared brought dead.

Two ministers Sujit Bose, state minister for Fire and Emergency Services and Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare went to the spot and oversaw the rescue operation.

Firhad Hakim, chairman, Board of Administrators said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had given notice asking the residents to vacate the premises. But they refused to move elsewhere. "The accident involving loss of lives could have been averted had they moved elsewhere," he said. He said the entire building would be pulled down. Senior officials of the Building department of KMC visited the site and carried out thorough inspection.