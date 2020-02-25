3 youths get 1 year jail term for molesting internationally acclaimed lady boxer

Kolkata: Three arrested youths who were accused of molesting an internationally acclaimed lady boxer on June 28, last year, have been convicted and sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday.



Taking prompt action police had nabbed the trio identified as Rahul Sharma, Shaikh Firoz and Washim Khan on the same day and had submitted the charge-

sheet within 10 days of the incident.

Following the submission of the chargesheet, police had appealed for the custody trail which was granted eventually.

During the trial, the trio was held guilty on charges of 323 IPC (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore Court on Tuesday. After they were held guilty, the trio was awarded one-year imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 6,000.

The incident happened on June 28, 2019, while the lady boxer was on her way to office at Writers' Buildings riding a scooter.

Around 11:15 am on that day when her scooter halted beside a bus at the crossing of B K Road and Remount Road, as the red light was on, the three youths, held guilty, tried to board the bus but were obstructed due to her scooter. They hurled expletives at her, even after they boarded the bus.

Following the incident, she chased the bus and was able to catch it at the crossing of Diamond Harbour Road and Remount Road. When the boxer protested against the youth's actions, the trio got down from the bus and assaulted her. They even outraged her modesty.

When she approached police personnel there, he had reportedly asked the boxer to lodge a complaint at the police station. Following this, she wrote a post on the social media narrating the incident.

A few hours later police officials came to know about the post and she was contacted from Lalbazar. Later at night, she lodged a complaint against the youths at South Port police station following which the accused were arrested.