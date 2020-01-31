3 youths arrested for molesting & assaulting 3 including 2 women

Kolkata: Three youths have been arrested for allegedly molesting and assaulting two women and their friend on Wednesday evening at Rabindra Sarobar Lake.



According to sources, a youth identified as Abdul Mustak on Wednesday evening went to Rabindra Sarobar Lake with two of his women friends.

While talking to each other and walking along the bank of the lake, a few youths made abusive remarks towards them. When Mustak protested, the accused youths allegedly pushed him. Again when he protested against their behaviour, the youths reportedly started beating him up.

When the women who were with Mustak tried to save him, the accused youths started manhandling them as well. The women were also beaten up while resisting.

After a few minutes, the accused youths left the spot. Following the incident, Mustak lodged a complaint at Rabindra Sarobar police station against unknown youths. During probe police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the spot and a youth was identified as Sheikh Firoz of Jadavpur. After interrogating him, two more youths identified as Akash Das alias Bubai and Subrata Das of Panchasayar were arrested.

It has been alleged that several women have earlier faced similar problems while walking inside Rabindra Sarobar Lake premises. Despite police being informed about such activity, they allegedly have not stepped up any vigilance inside the lake.

However, police denied the allegations and claimed that strict vigilance is there inside the Rabindra Sarobar Lake premises.