3 with terror-links, who posed as hawkers, arrested

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists from Haridevpur area on Sunday.



The trio identified as Naziur Rahman Pavel alias Joseph, Rabiul Islam and Mekail Khan alias Sheikh Sabbir were hiding in a house that they had taken on rent by posing as relatives of a cancer patient who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thakurpukur. They will be produced before the Bankshall court on Monday.

According to police, among the three, Pavel was a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel who was dismissed after being arrested for possessing explosive materials in Bangladesh.

While he was in judicial custody in Bangladesh, Pavel came in touch with a JMB terrorist identified as Al Ameen who is still in judicial custody in Bangladesh.

Recently, cops were tipped off about some Bangladeshi nationals hiding in the Haridevpur area.

On Sunday morning, cops conducted a raid at the house and detained the trio.

From their possession, police seized several jihadi literature, a diary containing several phone numbers and identity documents which are suspected to be fake.

Later, a case was registered against them and the three JMB members were arrested.

During preliminary probe, cops came to know that Islam and Khan used to pose as hawkers and sell mosquito nets and fruits in several areas in the city.

Cops came to know that Pavel was the leader of the three accused, who used to stay in the house.

He used to keep in touch with the JMB leader Ameen in Bangladesh. STF officials on Sunday claimed that the trio was also raising funds for the terror outfit and also were active on social media.

Police are yet to unearth their plans. Police are trying to find out whether they were planning to release JMB leader Kausar from judicial custody as the same was attempted earlier. Then Kolkata Police had arrested several members of the terror outfit and foiled their plans. They are being interrogated to find out what their plan was.

Kolkata Police is also going to contact the Bangladesh Embassy and Ministry Home Affairs for sharing of information with the Bangladesh Police.