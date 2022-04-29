3 trucks, parked adjacent to each other near petrol pump, catch fire

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Borofkol More in Beliaghata after three trucks parked adjacent to a petrol pump caught fire on Friday.



Four fire tenders doused the flames after almost an hour. No injuries have been reported.

According to sources, three trucks bearing registration of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra were parked adjacent to a petrol pump on Beliaghata Road. Around 11:30 am, suddenly, locals saw smoke coming out from the trucks. The Narkeldanga police station and fire brigade were informed. Four fire tenders were pressed into action. Before the fire tenders arrived, locals started throwing water on the trucks to prevent its spread to the petrol pump, which could have led to a massive accident.

Around 12:30 pm, the fire was doused. Though no flames were seen, the firefighters kept on spraying water on the trucks. It is suspected that fire may have broken out in one of the trucks and then spread to the others. However, the cause is yet to be ascertained.