3-time CPI councill0r of Asansol joins TMC

Kolkata: Three-time CPI councillor of Asansol, Kavita Yadav joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday.



State Law minister Malay Ghatak, welcomed her to the party and handed over the flag. Around 25 CPI workers also joined TMC.

Election in four municipal corporations, namely, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Asansol will be held on January 22, 2022. The Left Front has received a set back due to the joining. Yadav along with her party workers came to Kolkata to join TMC. After joining she said: "She wanted to work for the all-round development that has been taking place in the state under Mamata Banerjee. Reacting sharply Ramchandra Singh said: "Kavita took every advantage from the party in the past 15 years. She does not have any ideology."

Brushing aside the allegations, Yadav said: "The Left leaders have failed to identify its real enemy and their faulty decision has affected the Left movement. Those who are willing to work for the people have realised that TMC is the only platform."