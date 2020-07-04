3 test +ve, branch office of nationalised bank in Howrah closed

Kolkata: A branch office of a nationalised bank in Howrah was shut on Friday after three employees tested positive. One employee had become positive few days ago following which some other staff members of the branch underwent swab tests.



Three of them have tested positive. After their reports came on Thursday, the bank officials decided to close the branch office at Bankra.

Other employees of the branch have been put in home quarantine.

The incident has triggered fear among the bank customers who had recently visited the branch.

A total of 21 cops from Howrah Police Commissionerate area have been affected with Covid.

In another development, large-scale Covid infection occurred at State Bank of India (SBI), Samriddhi

Bhavan. Many senior officials have been affected with the virus which includes four AGM rank officials. Chief Manager rank officers have also been affected.

A total of 10 officers and one clerical staff of SCAB

Kolkata at D Block of Samriddhi Bhawan are said to be positive.

A regional office of the SBI at Bidhannagar and another office in Park Street were closed on Friday.