3 substations to come up in North Dinajpur, Nadia

Kolkata: State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday laid the foundation stones of three substations, one in North Dinajpur and two in Nadia.



"Many people would be benefitted once these substations come up. They will provide better quality of electricity to the consumers. At the same time, these would also ensure that there was no shortage of power for industries," Chattopadhyay, said while addressing the virtual meeting at Vidyut Bhawan.

A substation will be set up in North Dinajpur's Itahar with a capacity of 12.6 MVA. It will serve the people of Joyhat, Mannai. The state Power department will bear the cost of the project worth Rs 10 crore. Two other substations will be set up at Tehatta II and Karimpur I, each having a capacity of 33/11 KV. The two substations will cost the government around Rs 13.96 crore.

During the virtual meeting, Chattopadhyay also launched a 132/33 KV gas insulated substation in Murshidabad's Salar at an estimated cost of Rs 33.13 crore. People from Salar, Shaktipur, Kandra and other adjoining areas of Murshidabad will be benefitted. The newly-erected substation will resolve the low voltage problem of the region. It will also produce better quality of electricity.