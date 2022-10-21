3 seats added to South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad

BALURGHAT: Three seats had been increased in South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad as per the draft list published for the upcoming rural polls in Bengal, scheduled to be held next year.



According to an official source, the total seats for the Zilla Parishad will be 21 instead of 18 as per the draft list.

"One seat was increased each from Kushmandi, Kumarganj and Hili. Now, the total number of seats for the Zilla Parishad will be 21, instead of 18. Similarly, two seats were increased in Panchayat Samities. Now, the total number of seats for the Panchayat Samities will be 189, instead of 187. In the Gram Panchayat level, the total seats will be 1308 instead of 975 as per the draft list. As per the list, as many as 333 seats were increased in the Gram Panchayat level," said the source.

Of 21 seats for the Zilla Parishad, six seats will be for the General (Unreserved) category while three seats will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, two for the Scheduled Tribes and 10 seats for the women candidates. Of 10 seats for the women candidates, five seats will be for General (Unreserved) category while three seats for Scheduled Caste women candidates and two seats for Scheduled Tribe women candidates.

Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Roy's post fell under the unreserved category. Roy was elected from a seat of Gangarampur that was previously reserved for the Scheduled Caste Woman candidate. Two other seats of Gangarampur in the Zilla Parishad level fell under the reserved category.