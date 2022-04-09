3 schools, shut over fees dispute, to reopen on Mon

Kolkata: Three private schools in the city that had announced indefinite closure citing law and order problems, due to non-payment of fees, on April 7 will open up from Monday.



However, the schools will allow only those students who have cleared all their dues.

GD Birla Centre for Education at Ranikuthi, Ashok Hall Girls' Higher Secondary School at Minto Park and Mahadevi Birla Shishu Bihar at Ballygunge had announced closure apprehending "threat for the safety and protection of students' with a section of guardians allegedly agitating on the issue of payment of school fees.

The notice regarding school opening with riders imply that only those students who have cleared 100 per cent fees will be allowed to attend classes.

"The Calcutta High Court had said that students should be allowed to attend classes even if some amount is due, But the school is not abiding by it," a member of the Guardians' Forum said.

He added that though the requisite fees as directed by the Calcutta High Court has been paid, the school authorities were unfairly depriving students. of their annual report card and promotion.