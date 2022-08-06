3 policemen 'closed' over death of man

Kolkata: Three cops, including a sergeant were 'closed' by Kolkata Police in connection with the death of a man hailing from Azadgarh under Golf Green police station area.

According to the family, the deceased named Dipankar Saha (34) was picked up by the cops last Sunday following which he returned home in an injured condition. The family then claimed to have taken him to MR Bangur Hospital, where his condition worsened on Thursday night and he died on Friday morning.

The family members held Sergeant Amitava Tamang, constable Taimur Ali and civic volunteer Aftab Mandal for the alleged assault on Saha. The autopsy was conducted at SSKM hospital.

According to sources, Saha and his four friends were taking drugs last Sunday night when they were caught and taken to the police station. All of them were released in half-an-hour. However, a senior police official stated that if evidence of beating is found behind the death, then action will be taken against the accused. The three cops were 'closed' for the sake of impartial probe.