3 policemen 'closed' over death of man
Kolkata: Three cops, including a sergeant were 'closed' by Kolkata Police in connection with the death of a man hailing from Azadgarh under Golf Green police station area.
According to the family, the deceased named Dipankar Saha (34) was picked up by the cops last Sunday following which he returned home in an injured condition. The family then claimed to have taken him to MR Bangur Hospital, where his condition worsened on Thursday night and he died on Friday morning.
The family members held Sergeant Amitava Tamang, constable Taimur Ali and civic volunteer Aftab Mandal for the alleged assault on Saha. The autopsy was conducted at SSKM hospital.
According to sources, Saha and his four friends were taking drugs last Sunday night when they were caught and taken to the police station. All of them were released in half-an-hour. However, a senior police official stated that if evidence of beating is found behind the death, then action will be taken against the accused. The three cops were 'closed' for the sake of impartial probe.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice-President, PM Modi...6 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi6 Aug 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy...6 Aug 2022 7:50 PM GMT
Vinesh Phogat, Dahiya & Naveen win yellow metal6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 get life term6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT