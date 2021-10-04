3 of a gang involved in bank fraud cases held

kolkata: The Bank Fraud Section of the Kolkata Police has arrested three members of a gang, who were duping people for the past several months from Garfa area on Saturday.



According to police on Saturday afternoon, officials of a cooperative bank in Garfa noticed suspicious activity at the ATM counter of the bank. The duo was continuously entering the ATM counter and withdrawing money in a few minutes interval.

Suspecting something unusual, the bank authority informed the Garfa police station.

When police arrived, the duo tried to flee but failed.

While interrogating them, cops of Garfa police station found that they are involved in several bank fraud related crimes. Soon the information was conveyed to the senior Kolkata Police officials.

By evening, the Bank Fraud Section took over custody of the duo and they were grilled again.

Meanwhile, another person who was behaving unnatural was nabbed from the same ATM counter.

Cops came to know that the accused persons had arrived in Kolkata from Gaya to withdraw money using a few cloned ATM cum debit cards.

During search, police found Rs 60 thousand and 10 ATM cards from them.

It is suspected that they had duped several people in the city and was withdrawing money from the Kolkata cased ATMs so that their location in Gaya cannot be found. Cops are probing to find out others involved in the racket.

The accused persons used to target elderly citizens who come to ATM counters to withdraw money.

They used to keep a close watch on the ATM machine's keypad to memorise the PIN from a certain distance.

Later, the accused persons used to act as a helper for the elderly person and change the ATM card by using tricks.