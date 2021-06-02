3 of a family, including a 7-yr-old, found dead under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the unnatural death of three members of a family, including a seven-year-old child, at Habra in North 24-Parganas.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning local people of ward 18 saw the woman identified as Shampa Biswas (35) was hanging from the ceiling inside a room.

Immediately police were informed. Meanwhile, local people called Shampa's husband Prakash Biswas (40) and their son Rintu Biswas (7) but nobody responded.

After cops broke the door they found Prakash and Rintu lying inside another room. Immediately the trio was rushed to Habra hospital where they were declared brought dead.

During preliminary investigation, cops came to know from the hospital that Prakash and Rintu died due to consuming poison.

Cops suspect that Shampa might have mixed poison in the food and served it to her husband and stepson.

Police also came to know that Shampa was the second wife of Prakash but Rintu was his first wife's son. Sleuths suspect that the incident took place due to a family dispute. However, a probe has been initiated after registering an unnatural death case.