3 of a family hacked to death, 1 held

KOLKATA: Three members of a family were hacked to death at Chanditala in Hooghly on Monday morning.



Police arrested a relative of the deceased family members, who along with his brother committed the crime.

According to sources, the deceased trio identified as Sanjay Ghosh (45), his wife Mitali Ghosh (36) and their daughter Shilpa Ghosh (17) lived at their house in Naiti area on Chanditala. There was a property related dispute between Sanjay and his cousins Tapan Ghosh and Srikanta Ghosh. Earlier on several occasions, altercations took place which were solved after local people intervened.

On Monday morning around 10:30 am, local residents heard Sanjay, his wife and daughter were screaming. When they rushed to the spot found, they found the trio lying in a pool of blood.

But, before the local people reached Tapan and Srikanta had allegedly fled the spot. Cops from Chanditala police station recovered the bodies and sent for autopsy examination. Later, cops arrested Tapan. A massive manhunt is on to nab Srikanta.