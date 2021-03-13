3 of a family die in road mishap

Kolkata: Three members of a family died in a road accident early on Friday morning at Galsi in East Burdwan. According to sources, a family of four was traveling from Bhagalpur in Bihar to attend a marriage ceremony in Kolkata. Around 5:20 am, the car carrying them hit a sand laden truck, which was parked beside the National Highway (NH) 2 near Kulgoria in Galsi. The car went under the truck. Locals rescued the four passengers, including the driver, and rushed them to Burdwan medical College and Hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead. The driver of the car, Shardil Khan, has been admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.



Shardil was travelling with his parents Sahabaz Khan (52), Anjum Khatun (46) and his cousin Zahid Karim. Police suspect that Shardil might have fallen asleep as he was driving overnight. However, locals claimed that the car was at a high speed. Police have seized the truck, but the driver was not traced. Cops are trying to reach the owner to obtain the whereabouts of the driver.