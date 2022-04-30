3 of a family die in 3 days

Kolkata: A man's death prompted his daughter and wife to commit suicide within 3 days after his death. The incident occurred in Howrah.

The man identified as Bimalendu Mitra (72) had been residing in the area with his wife and daughter for many years. He had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for long. Mitra was admitted to a private hospital where he died on April 26. Locals claimed that Mitra's wife and daughter were missing since his cremation.

On Friday evening local residents found foul smell coming from the house and informed police. Police broke open the door to find Mitra's wife was lying dead on the bed with Mitra's death certificate next to her body. Daughter Amrita was hanging from the ceiling in the other room. Probe is underway.