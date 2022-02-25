3 miscreants arrested with country made pistol

KOLKATA: Cops of Lake Town police station arrested three miscreants and seized a country-made pistol late on Wednesday night from Dum Dum Park area.



Late on Wednesday night, cops were informed about suspicious movement of three persons in Dum Dum Park area.

Accordingly a police team went to the spot. Seeing a police van the miscreants tried to flee but the policemen chased them and caught them. During the search, cops found a pistol from one of them. In a separate incident, cops of Lake Town police station on Wednesday arrested a youth with 22 kg ganja from Ajaynagar khalpar near Jessore in Bangur area.