3 Malda students top High Madrasah examination
kolkata: The results of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examinations 2022 was announced on Monday.
About 15 students have figured in the top ten of the merit list of High Madrasah examinations this year with Sarifa Khatun from Ratua, Malda district topping the list by scoring 786 marks out of 800.
The second and third positions have also gone to students from Malda district. Two students have acquired the third position.
MD Jahirul Islam who has bagged the third rank overall have got the first position among the boys.
The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education while declaring the results said 73708 students have appeared for this year's examination among whom 47365 are girls and 26342 are boys. The pass percentage in High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil have been 87.02, 89.87 and 90.68 respectively. Among the total students 56000 are from High Madrasah. Among the districts, East Midnapore registered the highest pass percentage of 98.57 in
High Madrasah.
