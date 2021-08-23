3 killed & at least 50 injured in separate road mishaps

Kolkata: Three persons were killed and at least 20 were injured after a pick up van toppled on hitting the median divider of a road at Garbeta in West Midnapore on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning, a group of people were going to Bagdoba in Bankura to take part in a football tournament from the Sandhipur area of Garbeta. when the pick-up van carrying around 25 people hit a median divider and toppled. Local people started rescuing the injured people and police were informed. Three among the injured people including two footballers died on the spot while around 20 persons were admitted in different hospitals in Midnapore and Bankura. The driver of the pick-up van fled.

Meanwhile, around 30 passengers were injured after a bus toppled in Goghat of Hooghly on Sunday evening. Sources informed that the bus was running at a high-speed when one of its wheels fell into a large pothole. As a result the driver lost control and the bus toppled. Police rescued the injured people and rushed them to Goghat hospital. Till last reports came in, all of them are stable.