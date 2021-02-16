3 IPS officers moved, new ADG for Fire dept

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police witnessed three changes besides the posting of the new Additional Director General of the state Fire and Emergency Services department.

S Selvamurugan, who was the Special Superintendent of the CID, has been posted as the ADG Fire Service. Manoj Kumar Verma, IGP of CIF, will also have the additional charge of the additional commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Debasish Boral, IGP of the Armed Police, becomes the Additional Commissioner of Police in Kolkata.

Mehmood Akhtar. who was DIG CIF, becomes the Joint Commissioner (Training) of Kolkata Police and Niladri Chakraborty, who was ADG Fire Services, becomes Joint Commissioner (Personnel) of the Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, Ajeet Singh Yadav, who was SP of the state's Special Task Force, becomes SP of CIF.