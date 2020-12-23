3 inmates get Swasthya Sathi cards instantaneously

BALURGHAT: Three inmates received Swasthya Sathi cards instantly in a camp organised at Balurghat Central Correctional Home in Balurghat on Tuesday under the ongoing Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme. An official said 70 inmates applied for Swasthya Sathi when the camp was conducted in presence of District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and Additional District Magistrate (General) Jitin Yadav.



"Three inmates were instantly provided with Swasthya Sathi cards after filing their applications at the camp by the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate (General). Remaining 67 cards will be handed over to the rest

of the applicants soon," said an official.

According to a source, there are around 750 inmates (both convicted and undertrial) residing in Balurghat Central Correctional Home.

Recently Mamata Banerjee-led state government had decided to enrol the inmates under the scheme so that they are not deprived of the said state-run health scheme.

Superintendent of Balurghat Central Correctional Home Ashok Chakraborty said the initiative taken by the state government is simply

outstanding.

"We should not forget that the inmates are a part of the society and they have the right to avail Swasthya Sathi. We have decided to extend our cooperation to the government officials to organise the camp in future also," he said.

Welfare Officer Debnarayan Mandi said a similar camp of Duare Sarkar will be organised again at the same place.

DM Nikhil Nirmal said the administration is happy to organise the camp at Balurghat Central Correctional Home to provide benefit to the inmates for medical purposes under Swasthya Sathi scheme.