3 injured students rushed to Kolkata through green corridor

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Friday formed a 60-km green corridor to rush three critically injured students in a Hooghly district road accident to Kolkata for treatment, officials said.

The three were among 5 students injured in the accident when the car in which they were going to school at Khadina More from Sreerampore fell into a canal at Kamdebpur crossing on Delhi Road in Polba.

The injured driver and the students were first taken to the Imambara hospital in Chinsurah in the district, where the doctors recommended the three critically injured be transferred to Kolkata's SSKM hospital - the largest referral medical facility in the state.

The other students and the driver were discharged after initial treatment.

The authorities requisitioned three trauma-care ambulances and made a green corridor covering the 60 km distance from the accident site to the SSKM Hospital.

"The first victim reached under an hour. The other two in just over an hour," said an official. They have been admitted to the trauma care unit at SSKM.

Police said initial investigation revealed the car was being driven at a break neck speed in order to reach school in time. The driver apparently lost control leading to the accident.