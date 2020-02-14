3 injured students rushed to Kolkata through green corridor
Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Friday formed a 60-km green corridor to rush three critically injured students in a Hooghly district road accident to Kolkata for treatment, officials said.
The three were among 5 students injured in the accident when the car in which they were going to school at Khadina More from Sreerampore fell into a canal at Kamdebpur crossing on Delhi Road in Polba.
The injured driver and the students were first taken to the Imambara hospital in Chinsurah in the district, where the doctors recommended the three critically injured be transferred to Kolkata's SSKM hospital - the largest referral medical facility in the state.
The other students and the driver were discharged after initial treatment.
The authorities requisitioned three trauma-care ambulances and made a green corridor covering the 60 km distance from the accident site to the SSKM Hospital.
"The first victim reached under an hour. The other two in just over an hour," said an official. They have been admitted to the trauma care unit at SSKM.
Police said initial investigation revealed the car was being driven at a break neck speed in order to reach school in time. The driver apparently lost control leading to the accident.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three students held with grenade in J-K14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman...14 Feb 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial...14 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area14 Feb 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon14 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT