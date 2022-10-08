3 injured, including elderly, after 2 cars collide at Sector V

Kolkata: Three persons, including an elderly woman and passers-by were injured on Saturday after two cars collided at Salt Lake Sector-V.



According to the police, a private vehicle, coming from Wipro towards College More intersection and another vehicle moving towards the College More intersection from the Godrej Waterside collided.

It had been reported that the traffic signal turned red but the driver of the car coming from the Wipro side did not stop and reportedly speeded leading to a sudden collision.

According to reports, an elderly woman present in one of the cars had sustained injury on her head. Apart from this, two passers-by, who are workers at an Information Technology (IT) company there, were also injured.

The on-duty traffic police and officers from the Electronic Complex police station reached the spot and immediately rescued the injured persons. They were taken to Bidhannagar Divisional Hospital, provided first aid and later discharged. The police have seized both the cars and detained their drivers.