3 injured after judge's car hits them, driver held

Kolkata: Three pedestrians, including a woman, were injured when a lower court judge's car hit them in the Phool Bagan area on Saturday.

According to sources, the accident took place at Shiv Krishna Daw Lane at around 10:30 am.

The judge was not present at the car at the time of accident. One of the injured has been admitted to a private hospital situated along EM Bypass. His condition is critical. It is alleged that the driver was drunk and driving recklessly. Police arrested the driver Sanjay Yadav. Investigation is under way.