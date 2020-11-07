3 including woman die as truck turns turtle & rams hut

Kolkata: Three persons including a woman and her two children died after a sand laden truck overturned and fell on a hut beside the road on Thursday night at Jamalpur in East Burdwan.



After the accident when police went to the spot, local people vandalised a police

van.

Later a large contingent of police force including Rapid Action Force (RAF) brought the situation under control.

According to sources, on Thursday night a sand laden truck which was alleged overloaded was going towards Hooghly from Muidipur. While the truck was moving through the road on the embankment of Damodar at a high speed, the driver reportedly lost control and the truck overturned on a hut. At the time of the accident, three persons identified as Sandhya Bauri (30), Rinku Bauri (14) and Rahul Bauri (12) were inside the hut and got stuck under the truck.

Prashanta Bauri, husband of Sandhya who had been to the local market saw the incident a few minutes later when he returned home. He along with his neighbours rescued the injured trio and rushed to a local hospital where they have been declared brought dead.

Few moments later after police reached the spot villagers started agitating and obstructed cops from taking the bodies for autopsy examination. A police van was also vandalized. A large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The bodies were later sent for autopsy examination. It is alleged that the driver of the truck was in a drunken condition.

However, he managed to escape the spot after the accident took place.