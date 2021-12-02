3, including two women, killed in explosion inside house in Nodakhali

kolkata: Three persons, including two women, were killed in an explosion that had taken place on Wednesday morning at Nodakhali in South 24-Parganas.



According to locals, Ashim Mondal, a resident of Mohanpur in Nodakhali was involved in cracker business. He used to manufacture crackers inside his house. On Wednesday morning, an explosion took place inside the house. The intensity of the explosion was so high that the roof of the house was blown away.

One person was found dead a few meters from the house. The hands of the body were ripped off due to the explosion. Immediately, police and fire brigade were informed. One fire tender doused the fire after almost an hour. Local people alleged that Mondal was involved in cracker manufacturing but he had assured that he kept the materials in a warehouse somewhere else. But often he used to test fire some crackers.

Police recovered three bodies, which are Mondal and his two relatives Atithi Halder and Kakali Middye. A few other houses also got damaged due to the explosion.

"I was outside when the explosion took place. My daughter was in the kitchen. Due to the blast, the window pane broke and glass particles fell on her," said a local resident.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Forensic experts have been requested to visit and collect samples for testing so that the cause of explosion can be ascertained.

During the preliminary probe, cops came to know that three explosions had taken place.