3, including former bank manager, held for siphoning about Rs 35cr

Kolkata: Three persons including a former manager of a nationalised bank branch in Muchipara area have been arrested for allegedly siphoning money worth Rs 35 crore from a private institution's account.



According to police, one of the accused persons identified as Arun Pandey, allegedly, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the manager bank identified as Samrat Paul of Habra and issued fake quotation letters to the private institution for investing in fixed deposits and prepared fake certificates at highest rate of interest.

Another accused identified as Krishnendu Mullick had convinced the officials to invest the money.

After the private institution had transferred the money through RTGS, the accused persons had siphoned off the money to few other bank accounts which were withdrawn later. On November 2, the private institution had lodged a complaint following which a probe was initiated.

The accused persons were arrested on Sunday and police have seized cash worth Rs 1.94 crore, gold weighing about 200 gram and a luxurious car.

The accused persons were produced at the Bankshall Court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody till

November 20.