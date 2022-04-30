3, including close aide of TMC Tehatta MLA, held in graft case

Kolkata: Three persons including a close aide of TMC Tehatta MLA Tapas Kumar Saha were arrested on charges of duping people in the name of giving government jobs on Friday.

Prabir Kayal, the Tehatta MLA's PA, and two others —Shyamal Kayal and Sunil Mondal —were arrested from Raidighi on charges of collecting illegal gratification from aspirants by promising government services. They were also booked for bribing the recruitment of various government services.

However, Saha distanced himself from Kayal and praised the administration for the arrest.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted on Facebook that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee repeatedly said people cannot be cheated in the name of registering on TET panel, in name of getting government jobs. If so, do not hesitate to file a complaint with the police or my office.