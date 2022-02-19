3, including a woman, held in Baruipur murder case

Kolkata: Police arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of Baruipur promoter on Saturday.



The deceased Avik Mukherjee (35) of Netajinagar, a promoter by profession, was beaten to death by a group of people, who reportedly suspected him to be a thief in Baruipur of South 24-Parganas.

Police have arrested Atanu Bala, Fani Roy and Molina Sardar. Search for the others is underway.

Police questioned the deceased's girlfriend who was with the victim at the time of the incident.

The family members of Avik are demanding a CBI probe. On Thursday night around 11 pm, he went to Baruipur to meet the woman identified as Priyanka Sarkar. Late on Thursday night, when Mukherjee and Sarkar were passing through the 200 colony of Begumpur in Baruipur riding his motorcycle, a group of people surrounded them.

When Mukherjee asked why they were stopped, the villagers started shouting at him, calling him a thief. Meanwhile a group of people started assaulting Mukherjee.

Seeing his boyfriend getting manhandled, Sarkar fled to hide from the furious mob. After almost an hour, police arrived at the spot. But local people gheraoed the cops and started agitating.