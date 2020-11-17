3 in cop net on charges of kidnap & extortion

Kolkata: Foiling an alleged extortion and kidnapping bid, Bidhannagar police on Monday arrested three persons from Nicco Park area.

According to sources, early on Monday morning, a Police Control Room (PCR) van of Bidhannagar South police station was patrolling near the Nicco Park area. While the van was moving towards New Bridge connecting the Biswa Bangla Sarani and Salt Lake, cops sitting inside the van heard someone screaming for help. When the PCR van stopped and police personnel got down, spotted a car. Immediately the PCR van driver blocked the car's way and cops rescued the youth identified as Somnath Sardar of Naobhanga in Salt Lake. Police also detained three persons.

Later Sardar told police that on Sunday night around 11:30 pm when he was having tea with his friends at a tea stall near Sukantanagar Nabajyoti Club, a car fitted with a blue beacon and police sticker pasted on the windscreen stopped there and claimed themselves as policemen from Bidhannagar South police station. The accused persons identified as Suman Chakraborty of Phoolbagan, Arup Acharya and Sukanta Saha of Sukantanagar in Salt Lake suddenly dragged Sardar inside the car and fled from the spot.

Later the car stopped near Bidhannagar South police station and demanded money from Sardar. When he dined, the accused persons assaulted him. They confined Sardar throughout the night. After Sardar and the detained trio brought to the police station, a case was initiated on charges of attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and alleged impersonation along with other relevant sections of the IPC. Later the three accused persons were arrested. They are being interrogated to find out the motive behind the kidnapping and extortion.