3 hurt after explosion in house, occupant held

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at Baneswarpur village in Bhatar, East Burdwan, after an explosion took place in a house early on Friday morning.



Three persons living in the house suffered injuries. After they were rushed to a hospital, two persons were discharged after necessary treatment while a woman was admitted to the hospital. Later, one of the residents of the house was arrested for storing crude bombs.

According to sources, on Friday morning local people woke up to the sound of an explosion. After they came out of their homes, they saw the hut of Jamirul Mallick had collapsed. Local residents rescued Jamirul, his wife Majeda Bibi and son Lalchand Mallick and rushed them to a local hospital. After police talked with the injured residents, they claimed that miscreants hurled bombs at the house. But during the probe, police found no such evidence which could substantiate their claims.

On the contrary, cops found traces of bomb particles inside the house. Later, cops detained Jamirul and Lalchand for interrogation. Sources informed that Lalchand had confessed that he had stored the crude bombs. He was arrested. The accused would be produced before the Burdwan court on Saturday.