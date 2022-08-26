3 held with drugs worth Rs 2.6 lakh

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed three persons and seized Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) worth about Rs 2.6 lakh in two separate cases in the past two days.

Cops have also seized Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as Ecstasy, worth more than Rs three lakh.

According to police, on Tuesday two youths, identified as Md. Junaid alias Baba and Faiz Alam of Tiljala, were nabbed in front of Tangra Sub-Post Office on Tuesday, when they were coming out with a parcel. While searching the parcel, cops found 0.54 grams of drugs. Police searched his car and found about 15.29 grams of MDMA. In another cident late on Wednesday night, police arrested another youth identified as Kaustav Biswas of Tiljala with 1.06 grams of LSD and more than 15 grams of Ecstasy. Cops suspect that these drugs were ordered through the dark web.