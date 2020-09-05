3 held on charges of trying to extort Madan Mitra

Kolkata: Three persons allegedly backed by BJP were nabbed on charges of attempting to carry out a sting operation on the former Transport minister Madan Mitra at south Kolkata. Police said three persons – Ankan Dutta (21), Sanjay Chakraborty (50) and Mrinal Mukherjee (48) – were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged with Ballygunge police station. Mitra informed police that the three persons had "wrongfully trespassed into his office at 13 B C Road and took his videos to extort him." All three are residents of Belgharia in North 24-Parganas. It is learnt that one of them is also a varsity student. Mitra said that they came to an office adjacent to his house to meet him. He found discrepancies in their talk and there were some ill motives behind the topics they were putting forward during their discussion. His personal security personnel realised that they were carrying a video camera and they were recording the discussion. The security personnel informed Mitra and the police were informed.

Mitra said that he knows that Mrinal had been a BJP member for the past few years and such an attempt was made with an intention to frame him. .